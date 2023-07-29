Summary

This movie adaptation of the Gran Turismo video game has been in the works for a while. It was initially conceived in 2013 with Kevin Spacey, Dana Brunetti, and Michael De Luca as producers. In 2015, director Joseph Kosinski (Tron Legacy) and screenwriter Alex Tse (Watchmen) were appointed. However, in 2022, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios decided to completely reboot the project with a new team. More information about the cast will be revealed throughout the same year. The Gran Turismo feature film is scheduled for release on August 9, 2023.

To watch the film Gran Turismo in France, you will need to go to a cinema starting from August 9, 2023. The filming took place in Hungary for over a month, from November 12 to December 21, 2022. The movie has a budget of approximately $100 million and has a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The first preview, which included footage from the film and the shooting, was shown to fans on January 5. Sony has invested heavily in promotion, releasing the first trailer on May 2, 2023, and a second trailer on July 20, 2023 (which you can see automatically playing). It’s important to note that Gran Turismo is not a direct adaptation of the video game, but rather inspired by a true story surrounding the game, which was explained in another video published by Sony Pictures on May 24.

What is the story of Gran Turismo?

The film Gran Turismo is based on a true story about the video game. It follows the journey of Jann Mardenborough, a 19-year-old boy who has a passion for cars and video games. Despite wanting to become a professional race car driver, his family cannot afford it. However, his life changes when he participates in the GT Academy, a challenge organized by the Nissan brand in the game Gran Turismo 5 to discover future racing talents. Jann becomes one of the winners, kickstarting his racing career. Under the guidance of Jack Salter, he competes in prestigious championships around the world.

Who are the creatives behind Gran Turismo?

The Gran Turismo game series was initiated by Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997. It has since become one of the best-selling video game series, with over 90 million sales worldwide. The games are developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony, exclusively for PlayStation consoles. The series has also seen spin-off titles and handheld iterations. The latest main installment was released on March 4, 2022, and received a rating of 17/20.

What is the cast of Gran Turismo?

The cast of Gran Turismo has not been fully disclosed yet. Additional information will be revealed by the production team in due course.

