What is the movie Gran Turismo?

The movie Gran Turismo is based on the highly popular Gran Turismo video game series, which has been a driving simulation benchmark on PlayStation consoles since its launch in 1997. The idea of a Gran Turismo movie was not initially expected, but it has now become a reality. The movie is inspired by a true story of Jann Mardenborough, a dedicated Gran Turismo fan and skilled virtual pilot who managed to transition into the world of real racing through a competition organized by PlayStation and the Nissan team. This film adaptation is truly a dream come true for Jann Mardenborough and all Gran Turismo fans. The movie features an impressive cast including Orlando Bloom, David Harbor, Djimon Hounsou, and Neill Blomkamp, indicating the high level of production that has gone into bringing this story to the big screen.

Gran Turismo: What does the press think?

As of now, the movie Gran Turismo has received mixed reviews from critics. On Metacritic, it has a rating of 47%, while on Rotten Tomatoes it has a rating of 60% (with 98% audience score). Some critics appreciate that Gran Turismo goes beyond its video game origins and offers captivating racing scenes as well as a compelling story around its characters. However, others find it difficult for the film to fully distance itself from its source material, mostly due to the noticeable references to the franchise. Some critics view the story outside of racing as somewhat cliché, although it is also recognized for including high-stakes scenes beyond the racing circuits. Clearly, the opinions of the audience are quite divided when it comes to this movie.

What are the press ratings for the movie Gran Turismo?

