GP Explorer 2, a Twitch event not to be missed

Get ready for an exciting day as the second edition of GP Explorer kicks off today. Popular Twitch streamers Squeezie, Gotaga, and their videographer friends will be racing on the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans with Formula 4 cars. The event is being broadcast on Twitch and will conclude tonight after a thrilling day of competition.

A total of 12 duos will be competing on the iconic Le Mans circuit, all vying for the coveted trophy. The lineup includes well-known personalities such as Squeezie, Gotaga, Amixem, and Mister V. The anticipated race will also feature a special appearance by the popular rap duo SCH and Soso Maness, who gained significant attention last July during their performance at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Squeezie and his gang have the potential to break Twitch audience records once again. In fact, over 60,000 people have already gathered at the venue to witness the excitement firsthand. Last year, GP Explorer attracted over a million spectators on Twitch, setting a record for a French channel. However, this record was later surpassed by Amine and his Eleven All Stars broadcast a few weeks later. As of now, GP Explorer 2 already has over 250,000 spectators on Squeezie’s channel, and this number continues to grow.

The complete GP Explorer 2 program

The live broadcast of GP Explorer 2 began at 7:30 a.m. on Squeezie’s Twitch channel. The action-packed schedule will continue until midnight, offering viewers plenty of exciting moments and intervals between race stages. Squeezie and his team have put together a lively and festive atmosphere for all the participants and fans present at the event.

We have to wait a few more hours before the start of the competition. The drivers will undergo the qualifying stage at 2 p.m., followed by the best racers competing at 6:35 p.m. To catch all the thrilling moments of GP Explorer 2, head over to [Twitch channel URL] now!