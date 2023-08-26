\”>Who organizes the GP Explorer 2?

The GP Explorer 2 is organized by popular streamer Squeezie.

GP Explorer 2 Details

Date: September 9, 2023

Location: Bugatti circuit in Le Mans

ADVERTISEMENT

Event Type: Formula 4 race

Participants: 24 riders in pairs, including 12 experienced drivers

How to Attend the GP Explorer 2?

To attend the GP Explorer 2, you needed to secure a ticket. However, tickets for this year’s race have already sold out in less than 30 minutes. If you missed out on getting a ticket, you can still watch the live broadcast on Twitch or look for replays on YouTube.

Summary

The GP Explorer 2, organized by streamer Squeezie, is set to take place on September 9, 2023, at the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans. Last year’s event attracted over 1 million viewers on Twitch, and tickets for this year’s race sold out in under 30 minutes. If you weren’t able to secure a ticket, you can still watch the race live on Twitch or find replays on YouTube.