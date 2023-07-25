GP Explorer 2, an Exciting Formula 4 Race Event

During the month of June, fans of GP Explorer were treated to numerous exciting videos on the event’s Instagram account. These included training footage of the participants and the design process of some F4 cars. However, the most anticipated news was the announcement of the latest Samsung-sponsored mystery team. Rumors were circulating about rappers SCH and Soso Maness joining the team, as they were known to be close to Youtubeur Squeezie. These rumors have now been confirmed as Squeezie himself made the announcement in a spectacular way during the SCH concert at the Vélodrome de Marseille. He drove the F4 Samsung car onto the stage to reveal the participation of the two rappers in the upcoming second edition of GP Explorer, scheduled for September 9. The event’s Instagram account also released a detailed video showcasing the A7 and Petrouchka performers in the heart of Marseille.

FLASH | Live from the Velodrome, #Squeezie announced the presence of #CHS and from Soso Maness to the GP Explorer 2.pic.twitter.com/I6fUaL0tUs — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) July 22, 2023

The GP Explorer 2 teams:

GP Explorer 2, Towards an Even More Exciting Edition

Just as a quick reminder, the Grand Prix Explorer is a Formula 4 race event that brings together content creators. It was initiated by Squeezie in October 2022 at the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans, and the second edition will also take place there. The event is livestreamed on Twitch and attracts a whopping 40,000 spectators on site. Interestingly, all the tickets for the second race sold out within 30 minutes of the ticket office opening on May 24. This sets the stage for an even more thrilling second edition, with an audience turnout expected to surpass the first edition’s impressive one million live viewers. Fans are now eagerly waiting to find out the identity of the mystery driver who will be joining Rebeu Deter in this exciting race.