Google Implements Safety Feature to Protect Android Users from Unknown Bluetooth Trackers

People won’t be able to follow others with tracking devices if Google follows through on its intentions to implement a new safety feature that will notify Android users when unknown Bluetooth trackers are close. This will include AirTags. Google made this announcement back in May.

Beginning of the Rollout for Tracking Alerts

Marks the beginning of the rollout of the functionality for tracking alerts. If an unknown Bluetooth tracker becomes separated from its owner while traveling with an Android smartphone user, the user will automatically receive an alert from their smartphone. When the notification is tapped, a map showing the location of the tracker’s most recent appearance can be viewed, and the tracker may be made to produce noise by utilizing the “Play sound” function.

Google will give device information, such as the serial number or the last four digits of the phone number from the registered owner, as well as directions on how to physically stop the tracker if it detects an unknown tracker in the area. In addition, a manual scan capability can be found in the Settings app’s Safety & Emergency section for Android devices that are compatible with Google’s operating system.

Unknown tracker notifications are currently only compatible with Apple’s AirTags; however, Google is working on extending compatibility for additional trackers, such as those made by Tile.

Fixing a Significant Problem with AirTags

The new functionality that Google has introduced fixes a significant problem with AirTags. Apple initially released AirTags with built-in anti-stalking functionality, which was intended to prohibit users from employing the tags for person tracking; over time, this feature required multiple iterations of improvement. With the “AirTag Found Moving With You” warnings, iPhones have been able to notify users for a long time about an unknown AirTag that is close and could be dangerous. On the other hand, Android users were nearly powerless unless they knew to download the Android-based “Tracker Detect” software that Apple developed.

Improved Detection for Android Users

Since AirTag’s release more than two years ago, one of the most common complaints about the product has been that Android users cannot quickly detect when the product is being abused for purposes such as surveillance or other illegal activities. However, compatible Android devices can detect adjacent AirTags even without requiring Android users to search for appropriate software.

A Joint Effort to Address Tracking Concerns

At the beginning of this year, Google and Apple worked together to propose a new industry specification that would reduce the number of instances in which Bluetooth item trackers are used for the goal of stalking another person. As a result of the collaborative venture, mobile devices running Android and iOS will be able to recognize adjacent Bluetooth devices and transmit undesired tracking alerts to third-party item trackers.

On Android devices, Google intends to add native support for tracking third-party Bluetooth tracking peripherals made by businesses like Tile and Chipolo as part of this specification. According to Google’s announcement, the new Find My Device network for Android is nearly ready for release. Despite this, it has postponed its intentions while it collaborates with Apple to complete the specification for the cross-platform unwelcome tracker alert that is now being developed.

Google will wait to launch its Find My Device network until Apple has implemented the same security measures for iOS devices.

Expanding Tracking Capabilities

At this time, Apple’s Find My app can track third-party Bluetooth accessories; however, it can only do so for those gadgets that have specifically implemented Find My support via Apple’s protocol. The issue that Apple and Google want to fix is that Bluetooth trackers made by firms like Tile cannot be tracked natively by an iPhone without using the Tile app.

Companies that produce tracking devices based on Bluetooth, including Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, Eufy, and Pebblebee, have all supported the joint definition and expect to support it in the future. Both Apple and Google have indicated that a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking warnings will be introduced by the end of 2023 and included in subsequent iOS and Android versions.