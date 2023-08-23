Google TV Expands Free Live TV Lineup with 25 New Channels

Google TV is once again expanding its free live TV lineup. In April, the company announced the Google TV service was growing to include over 800 live TV channels, including those from Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and others. Today, the company says it’s adding 25 more free channels to the lineup, which can be watched without having to install any additional apps or needing to sign in.

With the additions, there are now over 100 free built-in channels out of the total 800 free channels, according to Google.

New Arrivals and Popular Shows

Among the new arrivals are TV shows like “Top Gear” and “Baywatch,” game shows, music channels, multicultural entertainment, and more. These complement the existing free channels Google added earlier this year, such as news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX, and others featuring shows like “Westworld,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Walking Dead.”

Rise of Free Ad-Supported Television

FAST channels, or free ad-supported television, have seen increased consumer adoption in recent months. Consumers have tightened up their discretionary spending on subscription streaming services and other expenses that aren’t necessary. Coupled with rising subscription prices across streamers, including YouTube TV, and password crackdowns at Netflix, free streaming has become a popular alternative.

According to a recent study by Samba TV, 1 in 3 U.S. users now tune into free ad-supported streaming services. Amazon’s Freevee saw the largest growth, followed by Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Crackle.

Integration of YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket

In addition to the free streaming expansion, Google also announced today its integration of YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal into the Google TV service. Starting this season, the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV will be fully integrated into Google TV in the U.S. This means users will be able to watch live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, see top highlights, and get recommendations for top games of the week directly from the Google TV home screen. Plus, YouTube TV subscribers who have added on Sunday Ticket will also find the content in their channel guide on the Live tab for easier access.