Google Testing AI Tool for News Article Writing

The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Google is testing an artificial intelligence tool that can write news articles.

Genesis: The AI Tool Generating News Content

The newspaper said, “Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence technology to create news content and present it to news organizations including The New York Times, The Washington Post and News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal.”

Known internally as Genesis, the tool can receive information such as details of current events and generate news content, the sources said.

A Personal Assistant for Journalists

According to the company, the tool could act as a kind of personal assistant for journalists, automating some tasks to save time for others. The company clearly sees this as a “responsible technology” that will help steer the publishing industry away from the dangers of generative AI.

“This tool will not replace journalists, who will continue to play a critical role in reporting, creating and reviewing their press stories,” said company spokeswoman Jane Kreider.

