The Addition of Google’s Grammar Check Tool to Google Search

The most recent addition to Google Search’s collection of built-in tools is the capability to check grammar on mobile and desktop devices. Other built-in tools include a metronome, a dictionary, and a dice with several sides.

Grammar Checking Capability on Google Search

According to the company, the Google grammar checker will determine “if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not.” This functionality is currently “only available in English.”

Using the Grammar Check Tool

Put a sentence or phrase into Search, along with the terms “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker.” The results will be corrected immediately. You are not always required to add it at the end of your query, resulting in a more seamless experience; nonetheless, doing so ensures that Google activates the tool every time.

If there are no errors, a green checkmark will appear next to the “Grammar Check” section/card that appears as the first result.

If you don’t fix this, Google will rewrite the statement and highlight its altered parts. Spelling errors, if any, will be rectified using this tool. When you move your mouse over the updated version, a “Copy” button will appear.