Google Adds Contextual Images and Videos to AI-Powered Search

Google is enhancing its AI-powered Search Generative Experiment (SGE) with contextual images and videos. Originally announced at May’s I/O conference, the generative AI search feature has now been made available to select users who signed up for the experiment through Google Labs.

With these updates, SGE now displays relevant images or videos related to the search query. For example, if you search for “tiniest birds of prey” or “how to remove marble stains,” you will see pictures of birds or videos demonstrating stain removal methods directly in the generative search suggestion box.

Notably, Google is also showing the publishing date for links suggested by SGE.

“To help you better understand how recent the information is from these web pages, we recently added publish dates to each link. And we’re continuing to experiment with new, easier ways for people to find web pages that support information in AI overviews,” said Google.

The company mentioned that it has improved the performance of SGE to provide users with quicker access to AI-powered results.

To test these new AI-powered search features, users can sign up through Search Labs and later access them via the Google app on iOS and Android or through Chrome on desktop.

This move is part of Google’s efforts in exploring generative AI across various products. The company’s chatbot, Bard, recently launched in the EU and expanded its language support to 40 languages. Furthermore, Google has introduced multiple AI-powered features in its Workspace tools and brought generative AI to enterprise solutions. Axios even reported this week that Google Assistant is pivoting to accommodate generative AI.