Google Discontinues Pixel Pass Subscription Service

Google has announced that it will be discontinuing its Pixel Pass subscription service. This service allowed users to combine a Pixel phone with premium services such as YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium for a monthly fee.

The company made this announcement on its support page, stating that purchases or renewals for the Pixel Pass will no longer be available. While the reason behind this decision was not explained in detail, Google mentioned that it aims to offer users flexibility in purchasing their favorite services.

Introduced in 2021 alongside the launch of the Pixel 6, the Pixel Pass service initially cost $45 per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 per month for the Pixel 6 Pro. Subscribers had access to services like 200GB storage with Google One, Google Play Pass for premium games and apps, and YouTube Premium.

Existing subscribers will still be able to use their Pixel Pass for two years from their subscription date. Afterward, they have the option to upgrade their Pixel device and receive a $100 discount, according to the support page. Once the Pixel Pass subscription period ends, Google’s service subscriptions will automatically renew at a discounted price, although specific details were not provided.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold were not part of the offerings included in the Pixel Pass, and the subscription service was only available in the United States.