Google Announces Redesigned Fitbit App for Easier Health and Fitness Monitoring

Google announced that its redesigned Fitbit app is rolling out to users starting today. The new app features a user-friendly three-tab structure, providing easier access to health and fitness content, glanceable stats, and more.

Today Tab: Personalized Stats and Goal Tracking

The refreshed design of the app includes the introduction of three tabs: “Today,” “Coach,” and “You.” The existing “Today” tab now offers users convenient access to important stats such as steps taken, stress management, sleep score, zone minutes, and activity level. Users can customize which stats are displayed by tapping edit at the top of the tab, allowing them to focus on their personal goals.

Coach Tab: Workout Filtering and Additional Content for Fitbit Premium Members

The “Coach” tab functions as a content hub, enabling users to filter workouts based on factors like workout type, duration, required equipment, instructor, and more. Fitbit Premium members gain access to even more content, including HIIT and dance cardio classes.

Charts Section: Improved Data Visualization and Analysis

The Charts section in the app breaks down metrics and highlights patterns, empowering users to better understand their health and wellness data. For example, users can tap on the “Active Zone Minutes” metric to learn about their active rate zone, which is calculated using resting heart rate and age information.

You Tab: Set Goals, Earn Achievements, and Engage with the Community

The “You” tab allows users to set personal goals for steps, physical activity, and sleep. Among its features are achievements and a community to enhance motivation and support. Additionally, Fitbit has improved the accuracy of its step count tracker by implementing better communication with phone sensors.

No Device Required: Log Information Anywhere

Users can now log health and fitness information in the app without needing to wear a Fitbit device or Google Pixel Watch.