GoodNotes 6: A New Version with Enhanced Features for Users

GoodNotes is releasing a new version with features like AI-powered handwriting recognition, a marketplace for digital stationery, and an educational module for maths in the popular note-taking app’s biggest push in four years to win and retain customers.

Enhanced Apple Pencil Support

The app-maker, Steven Chan, launched GoodNotes in 2011 and has now put immense effort into enhancing support for Apple Pencil. In addition to the nifty handwriting recognition feature already present in GoodNotes 5, the new version, GoodNotes 6, also supports spellcheck. This means that if you make a mistake while writing, the app can suggest a correction and even rewrite the word in your own handwriting.

Improved Handwriting Recognition with Neural Engine

GoodNotes has worked closely with Apple to take advantage of the neural engine available in devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, the handwriting spellcheck feature in GoodNotes 6 now supports multiple languages including English, Spanish, German, and Dutch.

New Word Autocomplete Feature

In addition to handwriting recognition, GoodNotes 6 introduces an experimental word autocomplete feature for English handwritten text. After writing at least three characters, the app suggests potential word completions. The company aims to offer full word prediction in the future.

Gestures and Library View

The latest version of GoodNotes includes gesture-based actions such as “scribble to erase” and “circle to Lasso.” It also unveils a new library view that allows users to customize folders, introduces dynamic notebook templates, and provides better audio recording support.

Subscription Option for Full Access

While GoodNotes is available for free, it comes with limitations. Users can only access three notebooks and a limited set of features. To gain full access, users can either opt for an annual subscription at $9.99 or make a one-time payment of $29.99.

AI-Driven Writing Features and Diversified Revenue Streams

GoodNotes aims to improve its typing experience across all platforms and introduces AI-driven writing features in GoodNotes 6. The company ensures the AI model used is safe for all ages, as many students use GoodNotes for their note-taking needs.

In an effort to diversify revenue streams, GoodNotes has launched a marketplace for digital stationery. This includes various items like stickers, revision notes, planners, paper and card templates. Some items are offered for free to subscribers, while others are available through in-app purchases.

Educational Modules and Future Plans

GoodNotes is branching out into the educational sector by rolling out modules tailored for students. These include SAT Math practice courses and English and Chinese courses tailored for The Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE). The app also offers an AI-driven math assistant to guide students through challenges without directly revealing the answers.

The primary focus for GoodNotes is refining its educational features, but the company is also considering developing features for enterprise customers with document management needs.

Expanding Platform Compatibility

Although GoodNotes has been popular on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS platforms, the company is now exploring versions for Android and Windows. GoodNotes aims to ensure a seamless experience across multiple platforms in the future.

Conclusion

GoodNotes, with its new version 6, brings enhanced features like handwriting recognition, a marketplace for digital stationery, and educational modules to cater to a wider user base. The app continues to prioritize user experience while expanding into different platforms and industries.