The MonsterVerse Continues with Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

In the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, the King of the Monsters and the Eighth Wonder of the World will be back together. This means that big cities will need to be evacuated again. Legendary’s movie universe based on the classic Toho monster movies did very well with the 2014 Godzilla movie, which was a great western reboot with a jaw-dropping scale and a lot of monster fights that were almost as bad as the end of the world. Soon after Godzilla beat the scary MUTOs, Godzilla: King of the Monsters showed that Godzilla isn’t the only monster in the world by letting loose a whole bunch of new threats on Earth. Even though Godzilla almost dies in King Ghidorah’s dangerous claws, the mutated lizard king wins in the end and takes the title of king for himself.

But long before Godzilla became the most powerful monster in the world, there was another monster king who claimed a remote island called Skull Island as his own. With Kong: Skull Island, King Kong makes a big comeback to the movie business. The giant ape fights off invaders in his sacred country. Decades later, in a movie called Godzilla vs. Kong, Kong and Godzilla finally met. At first, they were old foes, but in the end, they worked together to defeat the evil Mecha-Godzilla. In Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which is coming out in three years, Godzilla and Kong will meet up again. The next part of the MonsterVerse is sure to be an epic collection of chaos and mayhem, but the real question is whether the two main monsters will be enemies again or if they’ll make a weak alliance to face a new threat. Here is everything we know so far about Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, including the cast, video, release date, and more.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Cast

Dan Stevens

Rachel House

Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Jordy Campbell as Student

Stephanie Puggioni as Beach Tourist

Angie Adler-Koops as Beach Goer

Nicola Crisa as Student

Jacob Hohua as Pedestrian

What Is the Release Date for Godzilla x Kong The New Empire?

When Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire comes out on April 12, 2024, all the big monsters of the MonsterVerse will be back on the big screen. The movie was supposed to come out on March 15, 2024, but that date has been pushed back, likely because of the current WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Is There a Trailer for Godzilla x Kong The New Empire?

In a trailer called “Title Reveal,” we got our first look at what the next big fight between Godzilla and Kong will be like. It will be called “Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire.” In the video, which is just over thirty seconds long, there is an ape titan sitting on a throne made of bones and other trash. At the edge of this graveyard for monsters, there are two huge skulls that look like the heads of Godzilla and Kong. It seems likely that the ape on the throne is Kong, but the creature looks a lot skinnier and more evil than the main character. After showing the film’s title card, the title reveal trailer for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire shows a very close-up of this mystery villain with blue eyes. It then reveals that the movie will only be in theaters in 2024.

What Is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Plot?

We know that when people watch Godzilla and King Kong movies, the last thing on their minds is a good story. Still, this is what the official story summary for Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire says:

This Latest Entry In The Monsterverse Franchise Follows Up The Explosive Showdown Of Godzilla Vs. Kong With An All-New Cinematic Adventure, Pitting The Almighty Kong And The Fearsome Godzilla Against A Colossal Undiscovered Threat Hidden Within Our World, Challenging Their Very Existence – And Our Own. The Epic New Film Will Delve Further Into The Histories Of These Titans, Their Origins, And The Mysteries Of Skull Island And Beyond, While Uncovering The Mythic Battle That Helped Forge These Extraordinary Beings And Tied Them To Humankind Forever.

The synopsis doesn’t explicitly reveal which iconic foe Godzilla and Kong will be facing, but it’s certainly exciting that we’ll learn more about the origins of these larger-than-life creatures and perhaps even return to Skull Island.