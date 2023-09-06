Godzilla Minus One: A New Film Depicting the Devastation of Post-War Japan

In the aftermath of the Second World War, Japan is faced with further devastation as Godzilla emerges to wreak havoc and feast on countless human lives. Directed by filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, the upcoming film called Godzilla Minus One is set to portray “the most desperate situation in the history of Japan” with a serious atmosphere.

The movie, which marks the 70th anniversary of the legendary monster, is scheduled to release in Japan on December 1. However, no specific release date has been announced for France. Notably, this will be the first Godzilla film distributed by Japanese Toho since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016.

Godzilla at the Center of Two Projects

It is worth mentioning that another film featuring Godzilla is in the works. Following the success of the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong, fans can look forward to a new Western feature film titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, set to be released on March 15, 2024. The press release describes this film as an “all-new cinematic adventure” that follows the explosive showdown between Godzilla and Kong, as they face an immense and unknown threat lurking within our world.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic on the film industry, Godzilla vs Kong managed to earn an impressive $470 million worldwide. This achievement suggests a promising future for the upcoming Godzilla film.