





Giddy Expands and Supports Ethereum

Giddy Expands and Supports Ethereum Giddy, a self-custody smart wallet with advanced private key technology, has integrated Ethereum, the leading smart contract platform. The aim is to enhance the wallet’s functionality and accessibility across multiple networks, thus enhancing the user experience. Giddy expands and supports Ethereum Giddy Smart Wallet aims to provide its users with an easy retail experience, allowing them to access opportunities to profit from decentralized finance (defi). The project was initially launched on Polygon. In a press release shared exclusively with News Agencies, this expansion will set the course for future expansions into EVM-compliant Layer 1 and Layer 2 platforms. Specifically, the wallet provider aims to integrate Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, and many more in the future.

There are also aggressive plans to list Bitcoin. With this, users can purchase multiple currencies using fiat currencies directly from the Giddy wallet. At the same time, they can exchange tokens, buy items from supported brands from 150 countries, and send assets. private key technology Giddy Wallet has a unique private key technology that divides recovery phrases into three parts for security purposes. The first is the user-generated password, the second is their personal device or mobile device, and the third is their social login such as Google Gmail or Apple ID. Each component alone does not pose a significant risk, which reduces the chance of compromise. If any part is lost, users can recover their wallet and funds, and have the flexibility to export their private keys to a destination of their choice. Eric Parker, CEO and co-founder of Giddy, said their private key management solution is a "game-changer among cryptocurrency wallets" and will simplify the user experience since the technology "breaks the private key down into multiple factors that the user owns." empower them as a result.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. News Agencies does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any actions regarding the Company.





