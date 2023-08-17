Ghibli France’s Decision

There are many mysteries surrounding the latest film from Miyazaki, which was released on July 14, 2023. The filmmakers wanted to reveal as little as possible about the film, so up until a few weeks before its release, very little was known. We only had a single image and the fact that it was a free adaptation of Genzaburo Yoshino’s book, “How do you live?”. There was no detailed synopsis, trailer, or big promotion. This was a strategic choice made by the director, although he began to doubt its relevance shortly before the film’s release. Thankfully, the film was a success in Japan.

Unfortunately, there is still no release date for France, but hopefully it won’t be much longer. More information about the film is gradually being revealed. In addition to feedback from those who have seen “Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka,” official images have recently been unveiled by Ghibli. Furthermore, the official French title of the film has just been announced, solving one last mystery.

A booklet with some stills of Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie “The Boy and The Hero” is released!! pic.twitter.com/wCozybx9Pv — Studio Ghibli Pictures (@ghiblipicture) August 12, 2023

The Boy and the Heron: A Disappointing Title?

It was recently announced that GKIDS will be distributing the film in the United States. However, instead of being titled “How do you live?,” the film will be called “The Boy and the Heron” in English. This led to speculation about what title would be chosen for the French version: “How will you live?” or “The Boy and the Heron.” Ghibli France has made the decision to go with the latter option, but not everyone is pleased with this choice, as indicated by the reactions on Twitter.

The Boy and the Heron will finally be the French title of Hayao Miyazaki’s new filmhttps://t.co/g8Rr5QpfCb #ghibli #theboyandtheheron pic.twitter.com/9f71FrzBWW — Studio Ghibli France (@Studioghiblifr) August 15, 2023

Admittedly, the chosen title seems less inspired and deep compared to what was anticipated. This is a bit of a shame for Miyazaki’s films, which are known for their dreamlike nature and hidden meanings. However, as Zolfreecss rightly points out, the titles of Miyazaki’s films have always been simple and descriptive in French. It’s no surprise that the question “How will you live?” was abandoned. What are your thoughts on this name change?