Exciting News for Wes Anderson Fans: Asteroid City Soon to be Released on Digital and Physical Formats

Imagine not seeing the latest film from Wes Anderson, Asteroid City, in theaters or that you cannot wait to watch it again. In that case, you’ll be happy to know that Universal has revealed that you’ll soon be able to acquire a digital or physical copy of the movie in just a few weeks. In general, fans of both the film and Anderson’s body of work will be pleased to learn that the hilarious comedy will be made available on digital platforms, Blu-ray discs, and DVDs with enticing supplemental materials.

Behind-the-Scenes Access with Wes Anderson: A Must-have for Fans

The director of Asteroid City, Wes Anderson, hosts the documentary that details the film’s production as the primary extra feature included in the physical release of the film. There is no one better than the director himself to break down his singular vision, and in this feature, Anderson takes viewers on tour inside the sets of Asteroid City. He provides specifics of how certain sets and scenarios were brought to life and the cast’s preparation and rehearsals.

The feature is broken up into multiple portions that focus on various components of the film, such as the ridiculous idea of establishing a town in the midst of the desert and making it functional enough to appear and feel authentic. This is just one of the many topics highlighted in the feature. Fans of the production design and costume design will be pleased to see that this aspect has been noticed. The special features on the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital editions will include an in-depth analysis of the film’s period clothing, classic automobiles, and even some of the techniques that Anderson had to utilize to make the story’s retro-futurism seem like it does. Elect to purchase Asteroid City in digital format. You will also receive supplementary content examining the design process behind the alien and roadrunner characters in the film.

In case you didn’t know, one of the numerous movies directed by Wes Anderson that will be available to view this year is titled Asteroid City. The director is getting ready to unveil his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which will be an anthology film. Before it is available on Netflix on October 13, the short film will have its world premiere at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. Therefore, it was a good year for Anderson fans.

An All-Star Cast and Intriguing Plot: Asteroid City Promises an Unforgettable Experience

The year is 1950, and the plot of Asteroid City revolves around an astronomy convention and the production of a play that depicts the convention. The cast alone is what makes it a must-watch: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum.

Check out the whole list of supplementary content that comes packaged with the home version of Asteroid City below:

Exclusive Bonus Features Available Only on the Digital Version, Blu-ray Disc, and DVD:

The Making of Asteroid City: Accompanied by Wes Anderson as your tour guide, go behind the scenes of “Asteroid City” and have exclusive access to the building of sets, the preparation of performers, and music rehearsals, among other things, in this documentary about the making of the film.

Wes Anderson’s Desert Town is an intimate look at what goes into establishing a town in the middle of a desert and bringing the town’s eccentricities to life. In this film, Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the development of Asteroid City by providing this view.

Doomsday Carnival (Exclusive to Digital Formats, Blu-rayTM, and DVD) – When you get deeper into Asteroid City, you’ll see that period costumes, old cars, and camera techniques have been combined to create a lively midway filled with carnival attractions and lookie-loos anticipating the arrival of an alien.

Montana and Ranch Hands – Watch as a solemn prayer transforms into a hand-clapping, foot-stomping country hoedown when the film’s imaginary band uses its banjo, bass, and washboard to spark an unexpected dance number.

The Players: Behind the Scenes with Asteroid City’s Stars (Exclusive to Digital, Blu-rayTM, and DVD) — This feature takes viewers inside the production of Asteroid City.

The Alien (Digital Exclusive) – Designers develop the concept, and Jeff Goldblum gets up in the costume to produce the compelling look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature. This feature is available only on digital platforms.

The Roadrunner (Exclusive to Digital): This behind-the-scenes look at the planning, puppeteering, and meticulous camera setup that goes into animating an artificial animal with a personality that steals the show.

Beginning on August 11, you can acquire Asteroid City in digital format.