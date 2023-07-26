Get Ready, Ugly Betty is Coming!

Greetings, valued readers. It seems that the current go-to movie of the season is the star-studded comedy film featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and many other notable personalities. With its hilarious plotline, it’s no surprise that it’s drawing in huge crowds to theaters. But after watching this movie, you may find yourself wanting to explore more of the cast’s projects. Luckily, we have some exciting news to share. Ugly Betty, the acclaimed series that won a Golden Globe Award, will be making its debut on Netflix in August 2023!

Ugly Betty is a comedy-drama series that was created by Silvio Horta and executive produced by Salma Hayek. The show had an impressive run of four seasons, airing on ABC from 2006 to 2010. Since its conclusion, the series has amassed a devoted following of fans who are eagerly awaiting its return.

The series is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, which was created by Fernando Gaitán. Ugly Betty follows the story of a young Mexican American woman named Betty Suarez, who, despite her lack of fashion sense, lands a job at a top fashion magazine in New York City. America Ferrera, a renowned actress, plays the lead role of Betty. Additionally, the show features a star-studded cast that includes several well-known and talented actors.

For those of you who are eagerly anticipating the release of Ugly Betty on Netflix, we’ve compiled all the essential information that you need to know. Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy this exciting addition to the streaming platform in the coming year.

How many seasons of Ugly Betty are coming to Netflix?

Great news! The entire series, which spans four seasons, will soon be available on Netflix. This means that viewers can look forward to a total of 85 episodes dropping on the streaming platform on the official release date.

Ugly Betty release date on Netflix

Please take note of the upcoming release of all four seasons of the beloved TV series, Ugly Betty, which is set to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The entire series will be available for streaming at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on the said date. Make sure to schedule accordingly and free up your time to catch up on the adventures of the charming and endearing Betty Suarez.

Ugly Betty synopsis: What is Ugly Betty about?

Here’s what the comedy-drama series is about via the official ABC website:

Based on one of the most popular telenovelas ever, smart but wholesome Betty embraces her unique appearance and independent attitude in the cutthroat world of New York fashion. With the help of her proud yet far-from-glamorous family from Queens, Betty will continue to have big dreams and deal with any obstacle in her own unique style.

Ugly Betty cast

As previously mentioned, the hit television series “Ugly Betty” stars the talented America Ferrera as the lovable protagonist, Betty Suarez. Alongside Ferrera, the show features a star-studded cast including Eric Mabius as the charming Daniel Meade, Vanessa Williams as the conniving Wilhelmina Slater, Tony Plana as Betty’s caring father Ignacio Suarez, and Ana Ortiz as Betty’s spunky sister Hilda Suarez. Other notable cast members include Becki Newton as the sassy Amanda Tanen, Michael Urie as the witty Marc St. James, Mark Indelicato as Betty’s fashion-forward nephew Justin Suarez, Ashley Jensen as the endearing Christina McKinney, Rebecca Romijn as the mysterious Alexis Meade, Alan Dale as the powerful Bradford Meade, Kevin Sussman as the quirky Walter, Judith Light as the troubled Claire Meade, Christopher Gorham as the charming Henry Grubstick, and Daniel Eric Gold as the handsome Matt Hartley.

Throughout the show’s four-season run, “Ugly Betty” also welcomed an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Victoria Beckham, Lucy Liu, Patti LuPone, Leslie Jordan, Martha Stewart, Betty White, Naomi Campbell, and many others. Each episode of this beloved series is filled with heartwarming moments, hilarious mishaps, and plenty of fashion-forward flair.

Be sure to check out Ugly Betty seasons 1-4, arriving on Netflix on Aug. 1!