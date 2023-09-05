What’s Leaving Netflix: Minority Report

Netflix constantly adds new content for its subscribers to enjoy, including TV series, movies, documentaries, and reality TV shows. But it’s important to note that not everything stays on the platform indefinitely. One film that will soon be departing is “Minority Report”.

If you’re a fan of science fiction and haven’t seen “Minority Report” yet, now is your chance to catch it before it’s gone. The film is set to leave Netflix on September 30th, giving you a few weeks to watch it.

Released in 2002 and directed by Steven Spielberg, “Minority Report” takes place in the future, specifically the year 2054. In this society, crime has been eliminated thanks to a sophisticated system called Precrime. This system prevents murders by apprehending individuals before they commit the crime. However, when the leader of Precrime is accused of a future murder, he goes on the run and becomes a target for his own organization.

One of the film’s strengths is its star-studded cast, with Tom Cruise in the lead role, accompanied by Colin Farrel and Samantha Morton. When “Minority Report” was released, it received positive reviews for its originality and dynamic storytelling. Over time, it has become a cult classic and a must-see for science fiction fans.