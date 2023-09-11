Get Ready for a Spooky October with Netflix’s New Releases

As autumn ushers in, it’s time to snuggle up and enjoy some spooky movies and shows on Netflix. With October just around the corner, the streaming platform is gearing up to release a plethora of high-profile titles that are sure to keep us entertained throughout the month. From star-studded movies to returning fan-favorite series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Big Names and Highly-Anticipated Releases

Netflix has enlisted some of the biggest names in Hollywood for its October titles, including Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Justin Timberlake, Phoebe Dynevor, and more. These highly-anticipated releases are sure to be a treat for movie and TV buffs as we transition into the colder months.

Exciting New Netflix Shows

Let’s take a closer look at some of the exciting new Netflix shows that are set to premiere in October. First up is “Everything Now,” a teen drama series starring Sophie Wilde. The show follows the story of a 16-year-old girl who returns home from recovery for an eating disorder and attempts to navigate her way through high school. With three best friends, a new crush, and a bucket list to tackle, this comedy-drama series is bound to be a hit when it debuts on October 5th.

Another must-watch is the third part of the popular French spy thriller “Lupin.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting new episodes, as it’s been over two years since the first two parts premiered. Don’t miss out on all seven episodes of part 3, which lands on Netflix on October 5th.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who love horror, the highly-anticipated “The Fall of the House of Usher” is a must-see. Created by Mike Flanagan, known for his work on “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” this show is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. It’s likely to be his final project with Netflix before moving on to Amazon. Get ready for chills as it arrives on October 12th, just in time for Friday the 13th.

Captivating Movies to Watch

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. October also brings a lineup of captivating movies to Netflix. One of the standout releases is “Reptile,” a mystery thriller starring Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Timberlake. The film follows a detective who delves into the truth behind a young real estate agent’s murder. Catch it in select theaters starting September 29th, before it streams worldwide on Netflix on October 6th.

Another film to look out for is “Fair Play,” an erotic thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. The movie explores the shifting dynamics of a relationship between two colleagues during a promotion at their workplace. It hits theaters on September 29th and streams on Netflix on October 13th.

And for those who enjoy pharmaceutical dramas, “Pain Hustlers” is a must-watch. Starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, and Andy Garcia, this movie delves into the dark world of the pharmaceutical industry. Catch it in theaters on October 20th, one week before its Netflix release on October 27th.

A Thrilling October with Netflix

These are just a few of the exciting new shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2023. But the streaming giant has a lot more in store for us, so be sure to check out the full list of releases as we get closer to the month. With this exciting lineup, Netflix is all set to make our October a thrilling and unforgettable one. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a month full of entertainment that you won’t want to miss.