Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Set to Debut on September 28th

Fans flocked to watch Castlevania on Netflix, which held the title of the best adaptation of a video game before The Last of Us took over and became an even bigger sensation. To capitalize on the popularity of the anime series after it had ended, the streaming service was fast to launch a new animated spinoff titled Castlevania: Nocturne, much to the joy of its audience. Following an initial announcement that took place more than two years ago, the streamer is at last prepared to provide fans with a sneak peek inside the exciting property.

A Glimpse into the Storyline

It is known that the new series will take place in 1792, during the French Revolution, and will follow Richter Belmont, who will rise to power and end the forces of evil. However, most of the story’s specifics are being kept closely under wraps. Now that Netflix has greenlighted the series, the streaming service has unveiled the first poster for the show and the premiere date. In the image, Richter is shown facing away from the viewer while holding his signature whip and staring out over a wintry landscape.

What Kind of Experience Should You Count on From Castlevania: Nocturne?

The original show, which Warren Ellis developed, was broadcast for four seasons. They kept up with the adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard as they defended Wallachia against Dracula and his followers. The video game series Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, developed by Konami and published by the company, served as the inspiration for the television show. Castlevania was lauded by critics for its excellent aesthetics, animation, action sequences, voice acting, and themes, in addition to winning the hearts of its devoted fanbase.

Therefore, we have very high expectations for Nocturne. At the same time, the poster generates an interest that is comparable to that of its forerunner. In a teaser previously made available, Belmont is lost in his thoughts while unknown voices in the background attempt to get him to join their cause. Maria Renard is a teenage vampire hunter who will follow Richter on his mission as the second protagonist. While there is no confirmation regarding the voice cast of the series, director Samuel Deats has previously indicated that Maria Renard will appear in the series.

The Team Behind Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne is directed by Kevin Kolde, who was also responsible for developing the first series. However, Clive Bradley, an English screenwriter, wrote the sequel series. Bradley is known for his work on films such as Trapped, Crossing Lines, and Waking the Dead, which makes him an excellent choice for Nocturne. In terms of the cast members, Julia Belmont, who is still unknown, will be played in Episode 1 by Sophie Skelton, known for her role in Outlander. In addition, fans anticipate catching a glimpse of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades in a flashback scene. As a result, Richard Armitage and Alejandra Reynoso will likely play the same roles they did in the first series.

Mark Your Calendars

On September 28th, Castlevania: Nocturne will make its debut on Netflix.