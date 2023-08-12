General Motors to Stop Supporting CarPlay and Android Auto in Electric Vehicles

General Motors announced earlier this year that it intends to stop providing support for CarPlay and Android Auto in all of its electric vehicles. The company gave the reason for this decision as the necessity for closer integration with the vehicle as it prepares to roll out a new infotainment system that was created in collaboration with Google.

GM Confirms No CarPlay or Android Auto Support in Cadillac Escalade IQ

With this week’s high-profile unveiling of the $130,000-plus Cadillac Escalade IQ that will launch in late 2024, General Motors (GM) followed through on its promise. The automaker confirmed to The Verge yesterday that the luxury electric SUV’s massive 55-inch dashboard display will not support CarPlay or Android Auto in any location. The Cadillac Escalade IQ will launch in late 2024.

Political Considerations Behind the Decision

However, the decision to stop supporting CarPlay and Android Auto was more motivated by political considerations than by technical considerations, as shown in the video presentation of the new Escalade IQ.

Golson discussed the omission with representatives from GM, and they said that the choice was made because of EV-specific functions, such as using information about the vehicle’s charge condition to assist with GPS routing. Golson was surprised to learn this information. When the user is making use of CarPlay or Android Auto, the phone does not have any awareness of the charge condition of the vehicle. GM feels that a better user experience may be achieved by compelling people to make use of the built-in Google-based system, which is able to account for this information.

Possibility of Future Support

According to Golson, given that this is not a technical choice, General Motors might update the entertainment system on the Escalade IQ and other forthcoming electric vehicles to add CarPlay and Android Auto if it discovers that people are wanting it; nevertheless, there are no promises regarding what GM would do in this regard.

There is some truth to GM’s claim that there should be a tighter connection with vehicle data. However, there is nothing stopping the business from giving customers the option of utilizing either the built-in system or CarPlay or Android Auto, as is the case in millions of vehicles currently on the road.

The Future of CarPlay

It also seems as though the debate could largely become moot with the next-generation version of CarPlay that Apple announced at WWDC 2022. This version connects very tightly with vehicle systems and expands the CarPlay experience across the entire dashboard. Apple made this announcement at WWDC 2022. Later this year, we should learn more about the next iteration of CarPlay, and we should also see the first vehicles delivered with it at that time. However, General Motors is not featured on the list of over a dozen businesses that Apple has announced as partners in the technology.