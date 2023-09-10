Welcome to Gattaca: A Must-Watch Science Fiction Classic Finally, the highly acclaimed movie “Gattaca” is now available on Prime Video! This film is a true gem for all science fiction enthusiasts. The story is set in a futuristic society where parents can select the perfect “genotype” for their future children. Gattaca, named after the prestigious space study and research center, exclusively hires individuals with genetically enhanced traits. The plot revolves around two main characters: Jérôme and Vincent. Jérôme, a potential star candidate for Gattaca, has his life shattered by an accident. On the other hand, Vincent, who was born naturally without modifications, has always yearned for space travel. To achieve their dreams, our heroes swap identities. “Gattaca” marks Andrew Niccol’s debut as both writer and director. Niccol later went on to create renowned films such as “Time Out” and “Les Âmes vagabondes.” The 1998 film boasts an impressive cast, including Ethan Hawke from “The Circle of Dead Poets,” Jude Law of “Fantastic Beasts,” and Uma Thurman, famous for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill.” Don’t miss out on this thought-provoking masterpiece—it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime! A Strong Message

