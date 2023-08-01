Game of Thrones: a real springboard

The TV series Game Of Thrones has been one of the most significant shows in history, running for 8 years and capturing the attention of audiences with each episode. It became a real phenomenon, attracting dedicated fans and sparking curiosity in others. The series finale, which went beyond the original books by George RR Martin, received mixed reviews but did not diminish the overall success of the HBO production.

All the actors involved, who were previously unknown, became stars. Names like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and of course, Pedro Pascal, have gained immense fame. Some of them, like the actor who portrays the Mandalorian and Joel from The Last of Us, experienced a surge in their careers. However, others chose to pursue a more low-key path, either stepping away from acting or taking a break. One such example is Jack Gleeson, who portrayed the infamous and impulsive Joffrey Baratheon.

Jack Gleeson back after a long absence

Born in 1992, this Irish actor initially began his career with films like Moving Day by Rob Burke and The Kingdom of Fire by Rob Bowman. However, it was his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins in 2005 that truly caught attention. In 2010, his life changed completely when he was cast as the young Joffrey Baratheon, a character who ascends to the renowned Iron Throne. Joffrey’s capricious and ruthless actions caused turmoil within his family and across the Seven Kingdoms.

Gleeson’s portrayal of Joffrey spanned 33 out of the 73 episodes and received widespread acclaim. His ability to embody the character’s essence brought him numerous acting opportunities, which he declined. For nearly a decade, he mostly refrained from high-profile projects, occasionally performing in theater and making a brief appearance in a TV series called Out of Her Mind. It seems that Gleeson may have lost some motivation after dedicating himself so intensely to such a massive production.

However, he has now returned to the screen, this time collaborating with the BBC in a new adaptation of the novel The Club of Five. Gleeson will portray a character named Wentworth, who is not particularly likable. The series, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn (known for his work on Drive and Too Old to Die Young), does not yet have a confirmed release date, and it remains uncertain whether it will be available outside of the UK.