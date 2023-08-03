Wonder Woman 3 confirmed?

Whether you are a dedicated follower of DC Universe stories or just a casual viewer, you have surely seen Gal Gadot in the iconic Wonder Woman costume. She debuted as the character in Batman v Superman in 2016, offering a modern and satisfying portrayal of the Amazon warrior, complete with her signature lasso of truth and a memorable musical theme.

Since her first appearance, Gal Gadot has played Diana Prince in two standalone Wonder Woman films, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, as well as in Justice League. She also made cameos in Shazam! The Rage of the Gods and the recent film, The Flash. However, plans for a third Wonder Woman film were canceled when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe.

Fortunately, Gal Gadot recently revealed that she is not finished with the character. During an exclusive interview, she expressed her desire to continue playing Wonder Woman, although no further details about Wonder Woman 3 have been shared. With James Gunn’s plans to reboot the DC Universe, it remains uncertain if the third installment will actually happen and if Patty Jenkins will return as the director.

Gal Gadot is confident about Superman

While Gal Gadot is set to continue her role as Wonder Woman, not everyone is so fortunate. For instance, Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the upcoming DC Universe reboot, with David Corenswet taking over the iconic role. Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane, replacing Amy Adams.

When asked about this casting choice, Gal Gadot expressed her thoughts, although she admitted that she had yet to learn who had been selected for the role. The future of Superman and the DC universe that he brings with him remains a mystery, but fans eagerly anticipate further details. Meanwhile, the next DC project to hit the big screen is Blue Beetle, set to be released on August 16th.