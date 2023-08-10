Gal Gadot set to return in Wonder Woman 3

Good news for Wonder Woman fans! Gal Gadot has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as the iconic superhero in Wonder Woman 3. Although Henry Cavill has bid farewell to Superman, Gadot is excited to continue her journey as Wonder Woman.

Diving into the Superman Legacy

In a recent interview, Gadot expressed her support for David Corenswet, the new actor taking on the mantle of Clark Kent/Superman in the upcoming film Superman Legacy. Directed by James Gunn, this film will serve as the launch for the new DC Extended Universe. Gadot had not met Corenswet at the time of the interview but showed her enthusiasm for his portrayal of the beloved character.

The Return of Wonder Woman

Despite initial plans to cancel Wonder Woman 3 in order to reset the DC Extended Universe, it seems that production is back on track. In an exclusive interview, Gadot revealed that she will be working closely with James Gunn and Peter Safran to develop Wonder Woman 3. She expressed her love for the character and the meaningfulness it holds for her.

Currently, it is unclear whether Gadot’s Wonder Woman will interact with Corenswet’s Superman in Legacy or any other future DC projects. There is a possibility that Wonder Woman 3 could break away from the DCU altogether. Additionally, it is uncertain whether Patty Jenkins will return as the director for the third installment. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates from the studio.