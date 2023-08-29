





Freelance 2023: All You Need to Know About the Movie

The wrestler-turned-actor John Cena continues his transition into the role of an action hero in the next film, Freelance, starring John Cena. Here is all the latest information regarding Freelance 2023, including the movie’s cast, trailer, and release date. Cena has had a very successful year in 2023, as he has been in five movies, ranging from Fast X to Barbie. Most of these movies use his athleticism and silly yet charismatic attitude, and his sixth movie of the year does not deviate from this trend. Alison Brie, previously known for her role in GLOW, will appear alongside John Cena in the upcoming movie Freelance. In this film, Cena plays the lead role of an expert and slightly unsettling special forces agent, which could be a box-office smash.

Pierre Morel, best known for directing the Hollywood action thriller Taken in 2008, is the man behind the camera for Freelance. Taken was a game-changer for the Hollywood action movie genre at the time. Taken inspired a torrent of grim revenge action movies and innumerable “Liam Neeson vs. Blank” movies. Nevertheless, Freelance is different from that groundbreaking film in any way. Although Morel has decided to go with a more traditional action comedy, Freelance will still be entertaining in its own right. The cast of Freelance is top-notch, and the movie is loaded with absurdly over-the-top action sequences and hilarious screwball comedy. This article contains all of the most recent movie news about Freelance 2023.

Freelance Cast

Alison Brie

John Cena

Alice Eve

Christian Slater

Marton Csokas

Juan Pablo Raba

Julianne Arrieta as Avery Alderson

Molly McCann as Casey

Sebastian Eslava as Jorge

Roberto Cano as Lavato

Daniel Toro as Rojas (Jorge’s Aide)

What is the Release Date of Freelance?

The release date of Freelance is set for October 6th, 2023. Due to the fact that it will be released on the same day as an upcoming film by Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon, the film will face intense competition at box offices everywhere. Killers of the Flower Moon will be a massive event movie because it is a 200-minute Western epic directed by one of the most recognized directors in the history of film. It has a budget of $200 million, and it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. All of these factors combine to make Killers of the Flower Moon an enormous undertaking. As a direct consequence, there is a very low probability that the film will be less successful at the box office.

On the other hand, Freelance is in an ideal position to compete with Killers of the Flower Moon. It’s a light-hearted action comedy starring John Cena, that stars in a popcorn movie because only some people want to sit through a weighty drama that lasts more than three hours. Freelance may be a big success, and the studio Relativity Media may make a higher net profit than the Scorsese film earned. According to Deadline, the budget for Freelance is a relatively low $40 million, which means that for it to be considered a success, it just needs to make half of what Killers of the Flower Moon made.

Who is the Director of Freelance?

Pierre Morel is a well-known cinematographer and director of films in France. Taken, as well as District 13 and From Paris with Love, are examples of his work. Following his formative years spent studying film at film school, Morel debuted in the film industry in the year 2000 as a camera operator for the first film directed by Richard Berry, titled L’Art (délicat) de la séduction. The next year, he started his career in the film industry as a cinematographer. Some directors he collaborated with early on in his career include Louis Leterrier, Corey Yuen, Nancy Meyers, Alek Keshishian, Luc Besson, and Phillip Atwell. At the same time, he directed his first movie, which was titled District 13 and was released in 2004, followed by Taken in 2008 and From Paris with Love in 2010. Morel was supposed to star in an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune that was going to be produced by Paramount. Still, she abandoned the project before it was scrapped. He directed the action movie The Gunman in 2015, which starred Sean Penn, Javier Bardem, and Idris Elba, among other actors.

What is the Plot of Freelance?

On the surface, nothing very original can be said about the plot of Freelance. Mason Petit was in the special forces in the past and is now married with two daughters to his credit. Since his time in the military, he has worked as a lawyer whenever a friend offers him temporary employment. It is necessary for him to go into a dangerous country with a journalist so that she can interview the president. Mason takes the job to make a difference in his life because he needs the money.

It becomes clear that the role would have some adjustments after accompanying the journalist Claire Wellington to a meeting with President Venegas. Venegas is a charismatic man