A famous actress for season 2 of The Last of Us?

The Last of Us series, which aired at the beginning of the year, was a significant event in the world of video games in 2023. It achieved incredible success for staying true to the source material while incorporating interesting elements. Produced by HBO, the series was broadcast on Prime Video. Due to its immense popularity, a second season was ordered even before the first season concluded. Unlike the first part, which covered events from the first game, the upcoming episodes will be adapted over multiple seasons. However, production has come to a halt due to the ongoing strike among Hollywood writers and actors. Prior to the strike, a famous actress had reportedly been approached for a key role.

Speculation on Florence Pugh’s involvement

According to MyTimeToShineHello, a Twitter user who specializes in scoops and rumors related to cinema and pop culture, Florence Pugh was offered the role of Abby before the strike began. Florence Pugh is currently one of the most trendy actresses in Hollywood. While she gained public recognition in 2019 with the horror film Midsommar, the 27-year-old British actress has since starred in blockbusters like Black Widow and the recent Oppenheimer. Abby is a central character in the plot of The Last of Us Part II, which explains why the role may have been offered to her.

Other possibilities for the role

In a second tweet, MyTimeToShineHello suggests that Shannon Berry may have also been offered the role. Although less famous than Florence Pugh, the Australian actress has appeared in the film Winner and the series The Wilds and Offspring. However, it is important to exercise caution and not take these announcements at face value, as they are not official information. As for the release of season 2 of The Last of Us, it is expected to be scheduled for 2025 or later, considering the current screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood. Patience will be required.