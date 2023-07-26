Flighty 3.0 Introduces New Flight Sharing Feature

Flighty, one of the most popular apps for tracking flights, received an upgrade today, bringing it to version 3.0. Along with this update, the app’s developers introduced some helpful new sharing functionality that is completely free.

Introducing Flighty Friends

Flighty Friends is a feature that enables users of Flighty to email their flight information to their family and friends in a way that is quick and easy to understand. The information on your flight is simple to understand, enabling family members to keep track of your journey, check for any delays, and determine when you will arrive at your destination.

Connect with Ease

Flighty Friends requires you to connect with someone before you can use it. Once you have done so, you and that person can view each other’s trips automatically, eliminating the need to submit overflight information such as airline, flight number, and arrival times. The application will deliver regular notifications for delays, takeoffs, and landings. Additionally, the notifications can be customized, allowing users to determine how much information they want to receive at any time.

Real-Time Flight Monitoring

Because the locations of other people’s flights are shown on a live flight map, you can monitor the progression of the flight in real-time. Flight sharing is a function included in the Flighty app at no additional cost to the user, and it can be turned off or on depending on the user’s requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Pro Features

Flighty may be downloaded and used without cost. However, a “Pro” version is available that adds features such as quick push alerts, FAA delay alerts, Lock Screen widgets, live inbound plane tracking, delay projections, and an arrival forecast, among other things. Flighty is compatible with Mac computers and iOS devices (including iPhone and iPad) and can be downloaded from the App Store.