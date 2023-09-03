Get Ready for Finestkind: A Suspenseful Thriller with an All-Star Cast

Award-Winning Director and Cast

Anyone who enjoys a suspenseful story with a lot of twists and turns should keep an eye out for Finestkind in the coming months. The next movie, written and directed by Brian Helgeland, a winner of an Academy Award, is set to be released on October 12th, 2018. Helgeland is recognized as a director who has given us some of the most noteworthy criminal thriller films of the past 20 years.

The film also boasts an impressive cast, including fan-favorite “scream queen” Jenna Ortega, who shares the screen with Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Emmy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones. Other award-winning performers, such as Ben Foster and Toby Wallace, also join the primary cast members.

A Nail-Biting Plot

The crime drama Finestkind takes place in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and follows the story of two stepbrothers who have grown alienated from one another. Desperate to escape their mounting debts, they become entangled with a criminal organization in Boston. However, their deal puts their father in danger, and a young woman with a mysterious past gets caught in the middle.

With a renowned director like Helgeland at the helm and a cast of well-known actors from the crime and thriller genres, Finestkind has the potential to be on par with the creator’s other works, such as Mystic River.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The movie will have its world premiere at the forthcoming edition of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. After its premiere, Finestkind will become available for streaming later in 2018. Paramount+ has already purchased the distribution rights to the film, so subscribers will have the opportunity to watch it online.

Director Brian Helgeland’s Impressive Career

Brian Thomas Helgeland, the director of Finestkind, is an American screenwriter, film producer, and director. He gained notoriety for his work on the screenplays of movies like L.A. Confidential and Mystic River. He also directed the film 42, a biography about the rise and fall of notorious criminals in London.

Stay Tuned for the Trailer

While an official trailer and promotional video for Finestkind have yet to be released, fans can expect them to drop after the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the meantime, a first-look image of the film featuring the primary cast members has been released.

A Gripping Plot and Stellar Cast

Finestkind promises to be a suspenseful thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With a gripping plot, an all-star cast, and the talent of acclaimed director Brian Helgeland, this film is one to watch out for. Don’t miss the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and be ready to stream it later in 2018.