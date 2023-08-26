The Challenges of Filming a Car Race: Gran Turismo Adaptation

Filming the Car Race

When it comes to the Gran Turismo video game series, the focus is more on motorsport realism and player immersion rather than a captivating storyline. So, when Hollywood decided to make a film adaptation of the game, it had to prioritize these aspects by showcasing thrilling and adrenaline-fueled races.

Director Neill Blomkamp took on this challenge with varying degrees of success. While audiences agree that the film delivers an exciting spectacle, critics have mixed reviews. Some see it as an enjoyable form of entertainment, while others consider it a flawed feature film in many regards.

In terms of production, the film utilizes drone shots, intense editing, and sequences that aim to closely capture the essence of car racing. Whether or not the final result is convincing, it required a significant effort from the technical teams and even the actors, who sometimes found the shooting process grueling.

A Challenging Shoot

Motor racing, like any other sport, is dominated by top-level athletes who undergo daily training to maintain exceptional physical and mental fitness. Despite the reinforced safety measures in racing cars, the races themselves are far from easy, especially for passengers.

This became evident during the filming of Gran Turismo, as David Harbor, known for his role in the series Stranger Things and one of the film’s lead actors, admitted to facing difficulties while getting into a racing car.

These sentiments were echoed by Archie Madekwe, who plays a key role in the film. The young actor recently revealed that he was not suited for motor racing and described getting into a race car as “torture.” Madekwe even admitted to vomiting between takes due to the challenging nature of the driving sequences. The actors’ commitment and dedication to their roles, regardless of the film’s overall quality, is certainly commendable.