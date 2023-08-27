Michael Mann Returns with Highly Anticipated Documentary “Ferrari”

It has been more than seven years since renowned director Michael Mann last graced the big screen with his movie “Blackhat.” However, he is now making a grand comeback with the highly anticipated documentary “Ferrari,” which delves into the life of businessman Enzo Ferrari. With Mann’s long-standing desire to create this film since 2000, it is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year.

The Focus: Mille Miglia Race and Ferrari’s Participation

The crux of the documentary centers around the significant Mille Miglia race and Ferrari’s involvement in it. In 1957, this renowned 1,000-mile open-road endurance race traversed the entire length of Italy. The movie primarily focuses on the race’s final leg, which tragically ended due to a fatal accident. A Ferrari driven by Alfonso de Portago blew a tire and crashed into the crowd, resulting in the loss of nine lives, including Portago himself and five children. The documentary aims to shed light on this tragic incident.

Star-Studded Cast

“Ferrari” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including:

Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari

Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins

Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi

Valentina Bellè as Cecilia Manzini

Massi Furlan as Italian journalist (voice)

Lino Musella as Sergio Scaglietti

Release Date

The movie was originally produced by STX Entertainment, which later merged with the Indian media company ErosSTX. Due to this merger, STX will no longer serve as the movie’s distributor, and the distribution rights have been acquired by the independent distributor Neon. The film is set to release on December 25, 2023, coinciding with the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” and a sports movie called “The Boys in the Boat,” directed by George Clooney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari will have its world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival, scheduled from August 30 to September 9. Additionally, it will also be showcased at the New York Film Festival during its closing night.

Trailer and Plot

Although a trailer for “Ferrari” has not been released yet, with its impending release date, audiences can expect a teaser to drop soon. The plot of the documentary revolves around Enzo Ferrari’s life in 1957, as he faces personal and professional challenges while preparing for the Mille Miglia race. These challenges include his divorce, financial struggles, and the pressure of leading a team of drivers in the race. The film might also delve into the legal battle that ensued following the tragic accident that led to the race’s cancellation. Ferrari faced charges of negligence as the faulty car belonged to his company.

The movie draws inspiration from the book “Enzo Ferrari—The Man, The Cars, The Races, and the Machine” by the late author Brock Yates, who was well-versed in the world of racing due to his experience as a pit reporter for NASCAR on CBS. Yates also organized the infamous Cannonball Run race and hosted the racing show “American Sports Cavalcade” on TNN.

According to Mann, “Ferrari” will feature graphic scenes, including a car crash involving one of the Ferrari racers, with explicit details of severed limbs and torsos. Daniel Pemberton, the composer of the movie’s score, has teased audiences about what to expect from this thrilling documentary.

With its star-studded cast, intriguing plot, and the return of Michael Mann, “Ferrari” is undoubtedly a film that demands attention. Keep an eye out for its release and dive into the captivating world of Enzo Ferrari and the legendary Mille Miglia race.