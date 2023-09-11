Artificial intelligence (AI) has made remarkable progress, leaving many people apprehensive. It can create scenarios, mimic the voices of personalities, and even generate images. As a result, screenwriters and actors in Hollywood are demanding regulations to govern its use during the ongoing strike. AI has proven its ability to replicate an actor’s voice, appearance, or even write stories in the style of a writer or director.

Several directors have expressed their concerns about this new technology. Christopher Nolan finds reassurance in the belief that a machine cannot produce a scenario as well as a human can. On the other hand, James Cameron takes a more cautious stance, emphasizing the need to take this threat seriously. Most recently, Tim Burton shared his opinion on AI, and he too does not appreciate its capabilities.

Tim Burton’s Displeasure with AI Replicating his Style

In an interview, Tim Burton was questioned about various topics such as cancel culture and the halted production of the Beetlejuice sequel due to the strike. The topic of AI came up when he mentioned an article that used AI to recreate Disney characters in his signature Burtonesque style.

The acclaimed American director and screenwriter expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that artificial intelligence can imitate his unique style. He finds this situation deeply unsettling.