Archie Comics Presents “Toybox of Terror” – A Spooky Horror Anthology

A Creepy Prologue

The eerie journey begins with a framing sequence brought to life by the talented duo of Timmy Heague and Ryan Caskey. This narrative thread revolves around the enigmatic Evelyn Evernever and her eerie companion, Minerva. The atmosphere is expertly set for the unsettling stories that follow, as readers are drawn into the macabre world of “Toybox of Terror.” The accompanying artwork, devoid of color, intensifies the creepy ambiance, making it all the more haunting.

The Horrors of Riverdale

Set within the infamous town of Riverdale, “Toybox of Terror” proves that even the most innocent of objects can become agents of terror. This one-shot is set in the same universe as last year’s “Fear the Funhouse” comic, and it delivers three tales featuring dolls, robots, and puppets gone horribly astray, all thanks to a shadowy toymaker and a young girl seeking vengeance. Drawing inspiration from the successful film “M3GAN” and the iconic “Child’s Play” franchise, this anthology promises a chilling experience.

A Collaborative Nightmare

The script for this spine-tingling one-shot is expertly crafted by the trio of Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, and Michael Northrop. They weave a tapestry of horror that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The terrifying visuals are brought to life by the artistic prowess of Ryan Caskey, Tango, and Ryan Jampole. Ellie Wright lends her skill in the art of coloring, while Jack Morelli ensures that the dialogue and narrative flow seamlessly. The captivating cover art is a creation of Ryan Caskey, complemented by a variant cover from the talented Sweeney Boo.

Release Date and Pricing

“Fear the Funhouse Presents…Toybox of Terror” is set to hit the shelves on October 18th. This 32-page, full-color comic can be yours for just $3.99 in the United States. It’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss if you’re a fan of horror, suspense, and the darker side of Archie Comics.

A Spine-Chilling Exploration

At the heart of “Toybox of Terror” lies a compelling exploration of the theme of malevolent dolls preying on those who yearn for companionship. Evelyn Evernever’s transformation from a shy individual with Minerva as her only friend into something unsettlingly sinister serves as the perfect framing sequence. The individual stories delve into the unnerving experiences of characters like Midge, who acquires an artificial best friend reminiscent of “M3GAN,” and Chester Plunkett, who receives an Archie doll akin to Chucky from “Child’s Play.”

Danielle Paige and Michael Northrop skillfully mine the rich history of Archie Comics to craft their tales. Paige spotlights Midge’s isolation and vulnerability to an artificial companion’s influence, while Northrop delves into the bleak life of Chester Plunkett, sidekick to Mad Doctor Doom, and spins a yarn of simmering resentment.

A Glimpse into the Macabre

To whet your appetite for this chilling experience, we’ve included an exclusive first look at the unlettered, uncolored pages from the comic. The absence of color only serves to heighten the sense of foreboding and dread that permeates the artwork, giving you a taste of the nightmarish journey that awaits.

Don’t Miss Out!

Mark your calendars for October 18th and make sure to grab your copy of “Fear the Funhouse Presents…Toybox of Terror.” It’s a must-read for horror aficionados, fans of Archie Comics, and anyone seeking a thrilling ride into the depths of terror. Prepare to be spooked, shocked, and thoroughly entertained by this macabre masterpiece.

Source: Archie Comics