Fatale: A Psychological and Sexy Thriller

Have you heard of the movie Fatal? Don’t worry, it’s not a hidden gem or a renowned classic that you may have missed. It is, in fact, a film released in 2020, belonging to the genre of psychological thrillers. Some of the notable actors in this film are Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Danny Pino. Behind the scenes, Deon Taylor produced the film while David Loughery was responsible for the screenplay. Now, let’s delve into the storyline. Here is a brief synopsis:

Disappointing Reception and Unoriginal Plot

If this summary and the above information have piqued your curiosity, the reception of the film over the years will surely give you pause. The movie has only received a disappointing 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the audience enjoyed it more, giving it an 88% score, this is still not a promising sign. So, what went wrong with this film? It seems that the main culprit is its unoriginal plot, relying heavily on clichés and lacking inspiration. As a result of these factors, it is often regarded as a forgettable and laborious remake of Fatal Liaison. But why are we discussing it now?

Number One on Netflix, but Last in Viewers’ Hearts?

Recently, the film found its way into the vast catalog of the SVOD Netflix platform. Notably, Fatal quickly climbed to the top of the most-watched films in the United States on the platform. Considering its reception thus far, this is quite surprising. Is Fatal enjoying a sweet revenge? Well, not entirely. Despite its high viewership, the film seems to have divided audiences in terms of quality. In fact, if we turn to social media, we will find that a significant portion of the audience despises the film, expressing their disappointment and disbelief at its Netflix ranking. On the other hand, there are also positive reviews on Fatal. Many viewers appreciate its unexpected twists and turns, highlighting the captivating performance of the lead actress. Slightly unrealistic but highly unpredictable, Fatal falls into the popular genre of films that explore passionate love stories and dangerous obsessions, following a trend that has been on the rise for years. Moreover, its plot twists keep the audience engaged, making it a perfect film for a cozy night at home or a casual Netflix session. Back when the film was released, Glenn Kenny of the New York Times described it as having the ability to hold your attention, even if it doesn’t reach the heights of other intoxicating thrillers in the genre. If you have a Netflix subscription, we encourage you to form your own opinion about the film, but be aware that it comes with its own risks.