Fantastic Movies for Everyone

Fantastic Mr Fox

Let’s start with a charming stop-motion film called Fantastic Mr. Fox, directed by Wes Anderson and released in 2009. This movie is based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book of the same name, published in 1970.

The story revolves around Monsieur and Madame Renard, a couple of foxes who decide to leave their thieving past behind and settle down with their son, Ash. However, the peaceful life becomes too dull for Mr. Fox’s instincts, and he reverts back to his old thieving ways.

This puts his family and the entire animal community at risk, especially with the dangerous and terrifying Rat on his trail. Will Mr. Fox be able to protect his loved ones and redeem himself?

Karate Kid

Travel back to the 80s with Karate Kid, a film directed by John G. Avildsen and released in 1984. The story follows Daniel LaRusso, a teenager who moves to Los Angeles with his mother.

After facing bullying at school, Daniel encounters Mr. Miyagi, a Japanese immigrant and the apartment complex’s handyman. In an effort to learn self-defense, Mr. Miyagi agrees to train Daniel in karate.

During his training, Daniel discovers a karate tournament where he can face his bullies. Additionally, Netflix offers the series Cobra Kai, a sequel to the original film, continuing the story after thirty-four years. Fans of the Karate Kid franchise can enjoy seeing the original actors reprise their roles.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an animated film produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released in 2021. The story centers around Katie Mitchell, an aspiring filmmaker with a strained relationship with her technophobic father, Rick.

During a family road trip, the Mitchells face unexpected challenges, including a robot uprising threatening humanity. The dysfunctional family must band together and use their unique skills to save the world.

Hook or Captain Hook’s Revenge

Directed by Steven Spielberg in 1991, Hook takes a new perspective on the story of Peter Pan. In this film, Peter Pan has grown up and lost his memories of Never Land.

When Captain Hook resurfaces and kidnaps Peter’s children, Tinkerbell takes Peter back to Never Land to face Hook and rescue his family. Peter must rediscover his inner child and confront his fears to save his loved ones.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a popular American horror science fiction television series created by the Duffer brothers. The show first aired on Netflix in 2016 and has gained a huge following.

The series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s. It follows a group of kids who encounter supernatural events and government experiments while searching for their missing friend. Stranger Things draws inspiration from the works of HP Lovecraft, Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Stephen King.

The Disastrous Adventures of the Baudelaire Orphans

The Disastrous Adventures of the Baudelaire Orphans is a TV series adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s book series. The show aired on Netflix from 2017 to 2019.

The story follows the misfortunes of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny after their parents’ death. Count Olaf, a wicked actor, becomes their guardian with the intention of stealing their inheritance. The brave siblings must outsmart Count Olaf’s schemes while uncovering the secrets of their parents’ mysterious past.

The Cuphead Show!

The Cuphead Show! is an animated series based on the popular video game Cuphead. Produced by Netflix, it immerses viewers in a retro cartoon-inspired universe known as “Inkwell Islands.”

Following the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman, the series showcases their wild escapades filled with quirky characters, including formidable foes like boxing frogs and the notorious Devil himself.