Fallout is a well-established institution, now under the ownership of Microsoft since their acquisition of Bethesda. This means that PlayStation and Nintendo players will most likely not have access to the upcoming Fallout 5. However, there is another way for fans to immerse themselves in the franchise: through its adaptation into a television series.

This project has been in the works for years, with a teaser video even being released in 2020. Officially and unofficially, it’s been revealed that the series will begin in Vault 33, stay true to the tone of the video games, and feature some notable actors such as Walter Goggin, Ella Purnell, and Kyle Maclachlan.

A trailer released discreetly… and a release year

The opening of gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, was marked by the release of an impressive live-action trailer for Starfield. The renowned composer Inon Zur even performed the game’s main theme on stage. After the ceremony, a select few were treated to a private and detailed presentation of the highly anticipated RPG. At the end of this event, they were shown the first trailer for the Fallout series, leaving them craving for more.

We can expect to wait patiently for the release of this trailer, but Bethesda did have one surprise to share: the series is set to premiere in 2024. Amazon has taken the reins as the producer of the Fallout series, and it will be exclusively available on Prime Video.

The Fallout series is eagerly anticipated, and fans can only hope that the production stays true to the authentic and immersive world of the games. We eagerly await the arrival of the first video, and the recent behind-the-scenes photos from the set have generated excitement and hope for a faithful adaptation.