Fall Film Festivals Shape the Race for Academy Awards Glory

Every year, three film festivals take place in the fall that have a significant impact on the race for Academy Awards. These festivals, namely the Venice Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival showcase movies hoping to contend for year-end accolades. Experts flock to these prestigious events to discover the standout stories, performances, and craftsmanship that will ultimately compete for top honors at the Oscars in March 2024.

A Glimpse Behind the Curtain

In collaboration with AMC Theatres, CinemaBlend had the opportunity to attend the Toronto International Film Festival program in 2023. As part of AMC Theatres’ Artisan Films program, which aims to bring modern movie masterpieces to cinema fans, CinemaBlend screened several films over several days. This firsthand experience provided a better sense of the potential Oscar contenders in various categories that will dominate the awards season conversation.

Standout Films from TIFF 2023

Here are nine standout films that emerged from the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and have the potential to make a significant impact on the upcoming Oscars race:

1. “The Burial” – Jamie Foxx’s Triumph

Jamie Foxx, a well-known figure in the world of the Academy Awards, delivers a remarkable performance in the legal courtroom thriller “The Burial.” Foxx portrays a slick and fast-talking attorney in this true-story-based film where he helps an underdog funeral home owner (played by Tommy Lee Jones) protect his business against a conglomerate. Foxx’s charismatic screen presence and the Academy’s affinity for such inspiring stories make him a strong contender.

2. “Dream Scenario” – Nicolas Cage’s Transformation

In “Dream Scenario,” Nicolas Cage surprises audiences by fully immersing himself as a schlubby college professor who starts appearing in everyone’s dreams. With support from A24, Cage’s transformative performance could secure him a spot in the highly competitive Best Actor race.

3. “The Holdovers” – Paul Giamatti’s Brilliance

Paul Giamatti, known for his impressive work in collaborations with director Alexander Payne, shines once again in “The Holdovers.” Playing the private school teacher tasked with supervising students during Christmas break, Giamatti’s performance adds depth to this period film, making him a strong contender for the Best Actor nomination.

4. “American Fiction” – Jeffrey Wright’s Midlife Crisis

Jeffrey Wright showcases his talents in “American Fiction,” a midlife crisis comedy that explores family, love, and career. Wright’s portrayal of esteemed author “Monk” Ellison stands out, and his stellar performance earned the film the coveted Audience Award at TIFF. With such recognition, Wright is certainly a contender for an Oscar nomination.

5. “Memory” – Jessica Chastain’s Powerhouse Performance

“Memory” caught attention at the Venice Film Festival, thanks to Jessica Chastain’s powerful performance. The story revolves around a reunion of former friends, and Chastain’s portrayal garnered rave reviews. A potential fourth Oscar nomination for Chastain may be on the horizon following her recent win for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

6. “Origin” – Ava DuVernay’s Impact

Ava DuVernay, a director known for exploring historical, racial, and social issues, surprised the industry with “Origin.” Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste,” DuVernay’s adaptation became a significant player in the Oscars race after receiving critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals. The film, which received the Audience Award at TIFF, not only garners attention for its leading lady, Aunjanue Ellis but also holds strong potential for a Best Picture nomination.

7. “The Holdovers” – A Reliable Entry

Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” exemplifies the type of film that attracts the Academy’s attention. To observers, the movie may not break new ground but instead serves as a dependable and well-executed entry. With a talented ensemble led by Paul Giamatti and Payne’s solid direction, “The Holdovers” will surely receive recognition, potentially even a Best Picture nomination.

8. “Anatomy of a Fall” – International Intrigue

Occasionally, international films manage to secure Best Picture nominations, as demonstrated by past nominees like “Roma,” “Amour,” and “Life is Beautiful.” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” stands a chance with the door open to foreign-language films in the race. This German true-crime thriller, bolstered by Sandra Huller’s exceptional lead performance, weaves a gripping tale of suspicion and twists that may intrigue Academy voters.

Stay Tuned for More

Watch out for these films and other upcoming 2023 releases as they make their way to AMC Theatres. Check out AMC’s curated list of Artisan films, providing moviegoers access to modern cinematic masterpieces. Please note that CinemaBlend created this article in partnership with AMC Theatres, but the content remains independent and solely reflects CinemaBlend’s editorial opinion. The race for the Oscars is just beginning, and these films are set to make it a thrilling competition.



