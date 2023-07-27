Facebook Has Over 3 Billion Monthly Active Users

According to Meta’s latest quarterly report, Facebook has more than 3 billion monthly active users. This is a staggering number, showing that the platform is still very much alive despite its declining popularity among younger demographics. When combined with Meta’s other apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, the total number of monthly active users reaches 3.88 billion, which is almost half of the world’s population.

Continued Growth in Daily Active Users

Meta and its investors have also seen growth in daily active users. Facebook now has 2.064 billion daily active users, up from 2.037 billion last quarter. This growth is significant because it follows a decline in daily active users reported in the previous quarter of 2021.

The Role of Reels in Driving Growth

Reels, the TikTok copycat feature heavily promoted by Meta on Instagram and Facebook, has played a role in driving user growth. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Reels receive 200 billion plays per day across their family of apps.

Solid Performance of Threads

Threads, the new text-based social platform integrated with Instagram, has also shown promising performance. Zuckerberg expressed his excitement about the platform’s future and highlighted its impressive initial growth, reaching 100 million users within just five days. He also noted that “10s of millions” of people return to Threads daily.