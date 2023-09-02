





Exploring the Twisty World of “Don’t Worry Darling”

Don’t Worry Darling was one of the most buzzed-about movies in 2022, captivating audiences with its intriguing plot and generating gossip about behind-the-scenes drama. The anticipation leading up to the release of this Olivia Wilde-directed thriller was fueled by ongoing rumors. Although the film may not have entirely lived up to the immense hype, it is still worth watching, especially if you were invested in the real-life narrative.

In a surprising twist, Netflix released Don’t Worry Darling on Friday, September 1, even though it was not initially included in their list of new releases for September 2023. This unexpected move is likely to make the movie a popular addition to Netflix’s library, especially as viewers search for captivating titles to enjoy during the Labor Day weekend. Whether you are considering watching this movie for the first time or have just finished viewing it on Netflix and find yourself puzzled by the ending, look no further as we will provide a comprehensive analysis.

What is Don’t Worry Darling about?

Don’t Worry Darling is a captivating thriller-drama that made its way to theaters in September 2022. Set in an idyllic desert community owned by the company Victory, the story revolves around a married couple named Alice and Jack. The movie’s aesthetic indicates a backdrop in the ’50s or ’60s, evident through the characters’ attire, cars, and overall ambiance. Initially living what appears to be a perfect life, Alice becomes increasingly suspicious of the powerful individuals in their community.

As more mysteries surrounding the town unravel, Alice becomes convinced that both she and Jack are in grave danger. The film boasts an impressive and talented cast, headlined by Florence Pugh in the lead role as Alice and Harry Styles portraying Jack. The ensemble also features renowned actors such as Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and KiKi Layne.

What happens at the end of Don’t Worry Darling?

Don’t Worry Darling presents a gripping plot twist that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie delves deep into the true nature of the enigmatic organization known as Victory and questions the morality of its leaders. As Alice begins to voice her suspicions about Victory, she is abruptly taken from her home and subjected to electroshock therapy. During this intense treatment, she experiences vivid visions of an alternate life with Jack.

These visions depict a modern world where Alice toils away at a hospital while her unemployed husband, Jack, embraces extremist ideologies through his online activities, revealing himself as an incel. Frustrated by Alice’s demanding job and lack of sexual intimacy, Jack yearns for a life where he can assert dominance and become the breadwinner. As he listens to recordings of Frank, the founder of Victory, on his computer, the true nature of his dissatisfaction becomes apparent.

When Alice returns home after the therapy, she tries to resume her normal routine. However, she gradually realizes that the seemingly bizarre visions she experienced were not mere fantasies but repressed memories. Astonishingly, the movie’s setting is not decades ago but the present day. In a shocking sequence, it is revealed that Jack secretly applied to be part of the “Victory Project,” a simulated reality. Without Alice’s knowledge, he coerced her into participating, tricking her into believing that this simulated world was their real life. Furthermore, almost all the women in their community are unaware of the true nature of their existence.

Each day, when the men venture off to “work” in the simulation, they actually return to the real world to monitor and control their drugged-up wives, who remain oblivious to their circumstances.

When Alice uncovers the truth, she rightfully harbors immense anger toward Jack. However, he fails to grasp the gravity of his actions and insists on their validity. Their heated argument reaches a boiling point, leading Alice to impulsively strike Jack with a glass. This act seemingly results in his demise within both the simulated world and the actual realm. Determined to escape the confines of the town, Alice manages to flee to Victory Headquarters, freeing herself from the simulation. The movie concludes without revealing her fate upon returning to the genuine world, leaving audiences to speculate on her imminent journey to reclaim her true identity and consciousness.

Is there a Don’t Worry Darling post-credits scene?

Contrary to the prevalent trend of including post-credits scenes in modern films, Don’t Worry Darling breaks away from this tradition. The absence of a post-credits scene eliminates any potential avenues for setting up a sequel or adding additional content to further the narrative. While the inclusion of such a scene could have presented an array of possibilities, the filmmakers have deliberately chosen not to incorporate one in this particular movie.

Is a Don’t Worry Darling sequel happening?

Unfortunately, it appears that a sequel for Don’t Worry Darling is not in the works. We regret to deliver this disappointing news to those who were eager to see the story continue, as there has been no indication from Olivia Wilde or any other individuals involved in the film that points to the development of another installment. Considering the potential for further exploration of the Victory narrative, whether through a prequel or continuation of events post-Alice’s departure, there are numerous unanswered questions that could captivate audiences and leave them yearning for more.

Nevertheless, as of now, there are no concrete plans for a Don’t Worry Darling sequel that we have come across. However, should any updates emerge, we will certainly keep our readers informed.

Don’t Worry Darling Official Trailer:

You can now watch Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix and on Max.



