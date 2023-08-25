Considering the Worst-Case Scenario

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga will premiere on Netflix on August 31. This presents a perfect opportunity for newcomers to explore the massive One Piece universe for the first time. Even long-time fans will be excited to experience the adventures of Luffy and his crew from a fresh perspective. Eiichiro Oda, the manga’s author, was determined to stay true to the essence of the series during the production discussions with Netflix, which took place over seven years:

To Netflix: – We need to consider the worst-case scenario. – I can’t say something is good when it isn’t. – This is very good, but we can do even better. – The fans trust me. So I can’t lie to them. – We actually found our real-life Luffy. I’m shocked. – I’m touched by the love… https://t.co/ZrOetWDreg

Naturally, these negotiations played a crucial role in shaping the series. Netflix has announced that a dedicated website will be launched, featuring the complete history of the collaboration between the two parties.

Watching it on a Large Screen

Netflix’s promotion for the One Piece series is in full swing. They have released a trailer featuring the voices of the original animated version’s voice actors, which has certainly convinced some skeptics. These fans will be delighted to see the live-action characters retaining the same essence as the ones that captured their hearts during their initial encounter with One Piece. Additionally, Eiichiro Oda himself has made recommendations for viewing the series through the show’s official page on a popular social network:

Like our captain Eiichiro Oda said, it’s time to set sail. Since the beginning of this journey, everything has been in service of making his amazing world a reality. On to the Great Pirate Era! #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/T6cLDRp8ik

After years of production, One Piece will finally be available on Netflix, allowing audiences worldwide to enjoy it on screens of all sizes. Is it better late than never? The answer awaits on August 31.