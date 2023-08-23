Michael Jackson, the renowned pop icon, is set to have a biopic dedicated to his life. He is widely recognized as an international star who has left a lasting impact on multiple generations. With over 350 million albums sold worldwide, he stands as the third highest-selling artist of all time, following Elvis Presley and the Beatles. While his career is filled with remarkable achievements, it has also been tainted with various controversies. According to director Antoine Fuqua, the upcoming biopic will not shy away from exploring them. In a recent interview with the media, Fuqua stated:

Apart from this reveal, little information has been disclosed about the Michael Jackson biopic. It has been confirmed that the role of Michael Jackson will be played by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. The film’s producer, Graham King, is already renowned for his work in producing “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the widely acclaimed biographical film about the British rock band Queen.

Previous Successful Biopics