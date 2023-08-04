Despite the many adaptations, Batman is still popular

The iconic character of Batman has been portrayed by numerous actors, some of whom have become synonymous with the role. Michael Keaton, for example, even made a cameo appearance as Batman in The Flash. This speaks to the enduring popularity and significance of the character. Other actors who have donned the cape and cowl include Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s films, George Clooney, Adam West, Val Kilmer, Lewis Wilson, and Ben Affleck. Affleck has portrayed Bruce Wayne multiple times in movies such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Suicide Squad, and The Flash. Interestingly, Affleck had plans to direct another Batman film.

In 2017, during the production of Justice League, director Zack Snyder left the project. This had implications for Affleck, who was working on his own Batman film at the time. Eventually, Matt Reeves took over the project and transformed it into the feature film we know today. Although there have been glimpses and rumors about the cancelled and restarted project, concrete information remains scarce. It seems that DC has embarked on a complete overhaul of their DCEU project.

Ben Affleck’s Batman promises to be original to say the least

Fortunately, we have Jay Oliva, an acclaimed director and storyboard artist with an extensive knowledge of the DC Universe. Oliva has worked on various DC films, including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Wonder Woman. According to Oliva, Affleck’s Batman film had the potential to be truly astonishing:

While Oliva couldn’t divulge much, it seems that Affleck’s Batman could have explored a multiverse concept or incorporated plots from throughout Batman’s rich history. This ambitious idea may be revisited in the future, but for now, only Affleck knows the full extent of his vision.