The Diversity of French Cinema

French cinema is often criticized for sticking to similar genres like comedy and family drama. However, this perception is far from accurate. French cinema offers a wide range of creative and ambitious films, such as “The Forgotten Prince,” “The Field of the Wolf,” “Lux Æterna,” and “The Cloud.” One particular film that has captured attention is “Acid,” directed by Just Philippot.

Guillaume Canet Takes the Lead Role

In “Acid,” Just Philippot has assembled a talented cast. Playing the role of the father is Guillaume Canet, a well-known French actor who has also ventured into directing, including his work on “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.” Joining him is Laëtitia Dosch, acclaimed for performances in films like “Young Woman” and “Simple Passion.” The role of young Selma is portrayed by Patience Munchenbach, recognized for her appearance in Erwan Le Duc’s “Partridge.”

The film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving positive feedback during the “Midnight Sessions” category. Cécile Mury from “Télérama” praises director Just Philippot for his realistic disaster film, highlighting Guillaume Canet’s captivating performance. The film was highly regarded by “The Fantastic Screen” magazine, who dedicated their September cover to it. Internationally, the film has also garnered attention. According to Tim Grierson from “Screen Daily,” Just Philippot brilliantly combines elements of disaster film and domestic drama, creating a thought-provoking exploration of personal and societal upheaval without providing easy resolutions.

If you want to see “Acid,” mark your calendars for its release on September 20th!