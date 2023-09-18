





10 Things Nobody Wants to Admit about Gilmore Girls

Introduction:

Gilmore Girls, a television series that aired on The WB in October 2000, is a heartwarming story of the close bond between Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter duo who have become one of the most beloved families in television history. The show is set in the quaint, fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, and follows the Gilmores’s adventures as they navigate the ups and downs of life in a small town. For nearly a decade, audiences were captivated by the witty banter, the quirky characters, and the heartwarming relationships that were featured in the show. The series concluded its original run on The CW in 2007 but returned in 2016 with a four-part miniseries revival on Netflix, which delighted fans all over the world.

Gilmore Girls has remained an important part of pop culture, sparking countless discussions and debates about its characters and storylines. Over the years, the show has continued to attract new fans, who have been drawn to its relatable characters, engaging storylines, and its ability to capture the essence of small-town life. In this article, we will explore ten discussion-worthy topics surrounding this influential and enduring classic, including its characters, themes, and cultural impact.

It’s a comedy! Lorelai and Rory aren’t villains

Gilmore Girls, a popular TV show that debuted in the early 2000s, has gained new fans and a re-evaluation by old fans in recent years. However, as with any media from the past, certain aspects of the show do not age well. Specifically, the two main characters, Lorelai and Rory, have been criticized for being privileged and self-centered. Critics have pointed out that the two characters have benefited from their white privilege, with Lorelai coming from a wealthy family and Rory attending a prestigious school.

It is important to note, however, that the show is a character-driven comedy, which often relies on flawed protagonists. The imperfections of Lorelai and Rory make them relatable and entertaining, and their mistakes and growth throughout the series are an integral part of the narrative. While it’s important to acknowledge their faults and the negative aspects of their privilege, it’s also crucial to appreciate the comedic elements of their personalities and root for their personal growth throughout the show.

In summary, Gilmore Girls may have flaws, but its characters are complex and multi-dimensional, and their development throughout the series is an important part of the show’s appeal.

Lorelai and Christopher getting married wasn’t horrible

In the Season 6 finale of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai and Luke’s relationship faced a significant hurdle when Lorelai wanted to proceed with their wedding while Luke wanted to wait. Luke’s hesitation stemmed from his concern about Lorelai’s relationship with her parents and the impact it could have on their future together. In an unfortunate turn of events, Lorelai made the decision to sleep with Christopher, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter, leading to the end of her relationship with Luke. This twist was a shocking and heartbreaking moment for fans who had been rooting for Lorelai and Luke’s relationship to succeed.

In the subsequent season, Lorelai and Christopher find themselves in a place where their timing aligns, and they decide to get married. Although their marriage faces challenges, it was a well-deserved exploration of a longstanding dynamic in the series. Lorelai and Christopher had always been two ships passing in the night, and their marriage allowed them to finally confront their feelings for each other. Despite the fact that their relationship had its fair share of ups and downs, they ultimately were able to make it work for a while.

While not the ideal outcome for fans who rooted for Lorelai and Luke, it provided closure to a narrative thread that needed to be addressed. Fans had long been invested in the relationship between Lorelai and Christopher, and their eventual marriage allowed for a satisfying conclusion to their story. Additionally, it was a reminder that life is messy, and relationships are complicated. Sometimes, the people we end up with aren’t the ones we expected, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t the right ones for us in the end.



