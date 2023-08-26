Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is a classic Japanese animated series that follows the adventures of bounty hunter Spike and his colorful crew. They travel from planet to planet, taking on contracts and encountering strange individuals along the way. While the show is primarily episodic, it also features an overarching storyline centered around Spike’s nemesis, Vicious. The original anime, released in 1998, consists of nearly 26 episodes. Netflix attempted a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop with 10 episodes, but it was ultimately cancelled due to poor reception.

Heroes Of The Empire

Heroes of the Empire is not a space-themed film, but it has a strong connection to Star Wars. This documentary follows a fan association that dresses up as stormtroopers to bring joy to various settings. They attend movie premieres and visit sick children in hospitals, volunteering their time and efforts. It is important to note that this fan group is not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company or Lucasfilm.

Lost in Space

In 2018, Netflix released a series called Lost in Space, which is based on a show of the same name created by Irwin Allen in 1965. The story revolves around the Robinson family, including parents John and Maureen, and their three children, as they embark on a journey in the year 2046. While traveling between Earth and Alpha Centauri, they encounter an accident that forces them to land on a frozen planet near Jupiter. With no way to return home, they must establish a colony and form alliances to survive. The production of Lost in Space concluded after three seasons.

Space Sweepers

Space Sweepers is a South Korean film set in the year 2092 when Earth becomes uninhabitable due to excessive pollution. Humanity seeks refuge in space, and the story follows a crew of space sweepers, who discover a robot child with immense potential. While initially planning to ransom the child, their scheme is disrupted, and they find themselves having to protect and escape with the robot child from a terrorist group known as Blackfox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Trek Enterprise

If you enjoy Star Wars, you might also be interested in the Star Trek saga. Netflix offers several series from this franchise, including Star Trek Enterprise. This series serves as a starting point chronologically and follows the exploratory adventures of the first Enterprise spacecraft. Led by Captain Archer, the crew embarks on missions of deep space exploration. While the first two seasons feature standalone episodes focusing on expeditions and humanity’s interactions with the Vulcans, the third season introduces a serialized storyline where the crew must save Earth from dangerous aliens.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is loosely based on a French comic strip and also had an anime adaptation. Directed by Luc Besson, the film became one of the most expensive productions in French cinema history, with a budget of 197 million euros. The story follows space agents Valérian and Laureline, who are sent to the city of Alpha by the Minister of Defense. They soon discover that the city holds numerous secrets and its stability hangs by a thread. Racing against time, the duo must save the civilization within the city and maintain order in the universe.