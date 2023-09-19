Exploring My Big Fat Greek Life: A Continuation of the Beloved Film Series

If you are a fan of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, you might be surprised to know that a television series was also made following the first film. The show served as a continuation of the events of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and first premiered in February 2003. The short-lived series, unfortunately, aired only for a brief period, coming to an end soon after in April 2003. However, it is set in Chicago, just like the film, and follows the newly married couple as they navigate life with their wonderfully large Greek family.

If you’re wondering where you can watch the show, it’s currently not available on any streaming platform. However, you can find the DVD box set of the complete series on Amazon. As for the cast, Nia Vardalos and John Corbett reprise their roles as Toula and Ian. The rest of the original cast appears in a few episodes, but the show mainly focuses on the couple’s married life, with new characters added to the mix.

Is My Big Fat Greek Life on Netflix? (Where to Watch the Show)

Unfortunately, My Big Fat Greek Life is not streaming on Netflix. The show aired for only seven episodes on CBS. And while we would have hoped the production would be available to watch online on Paramount+, it’s not. In fact, there aren’t many streaming options. The only way to watch the show is through fuboTV. Otherwise, you could also purchase the DVD on Amazon. It costs $14.97 for the full season.

My Big Fat Greek Life Cast

In the comedy series “My Big Fat Greek Life”, which is a spinoff of the hit movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”, many of the beloved characters from the film return to reprise their roles. The lead actress, Nia Vardalos, returns as the protagonist; however, her character’s name is changed from Toula to Nia for some reason. On the other hand, John Corbett, who played Toula’s husband Ian Miller in the movie, did not return to reprise his role in the series. Instead, the role was recast with Steven Eckholdt playing the character of Thomas. It’s worth noting that the character’s name was also changed from Ian in the movie to Thomas in the show. Nonetheless, all the other actors who played Toula’s parents and Aunt Voula in the movie return to the series. If you’re curious about the full cast list, you can find it below:

Nia Vardalos as Nia Miller

Steven Eckholdt as Thomas Miller

Michael Constantine as Gus Portokalos

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos

Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos

Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula

Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki

