The Buddy Games: Exploring Josh Duhamel’s New Reality Series

Renowned actor Josh Duhamel has taken on the role of host for the captivating new reality series, Buddy Games, airing on CBS. The show premiered on September 14, 2023, and has already garnered a significant following. Interestingly, this isn’t Duhamel’s first encounter with the concept of “Buddy Games.” In 2019, he directed, co-wrote, and starred in a feature film with the same name.

For those unfamiliar with the show’s premise, Buddy Games follows six teams, each consisting of four “lifelong friends,” as they engage in an array of mental and physical challenges for a chance to win the grand prize of $200,000 at the end of the competition. The challenges are designed to test the teams’ strategic thinking, physical abilities, and teamwork, all while providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging experience.

If you’re a fan of the show or simply curious about Josh Duhamel’s previous work, you might be wondering whether the Buddy Games movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

If you are curious about the Buddy Games movie, we have all the details for you below!

Is Buddy Games Starring Josh Duhamel Available on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

If you are looking to watch the movie Buddy Games, you won’t find it on Netflix at the moment. However, the good news is that you can still stream it on Hulu, which is a popular streaming service. Hulu offers two subscription options: $7.99/month with ads or $14.99/month without ads, so you can choose the one that suits you best. The movie is a comedy that revolves around six friends who reunite to participate in the Buddy Games, just like the concept explored in the reality series. As they strive to win the grand prize of $150,000, they face various challenges and hilarious situations that are sure to keep you entertained. And if you enjoy the first installment, you might be happy to know that there is a sequel called Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, which was released in May 2023. The second installment is available for streaming on both Hulu and Paramount+, so you can continue to watch the adventures of these friends unfold.

Cast of the Buddy Games Movie

Josh Duhamel as Bobfather

Olivia Munn as Tiffany

James Roday Rodriguez as Zane

Kevin Dillon as Doc

Dan Bakkedahl as Shelly

Sheamus as Thursty

Dax Shepard as Durfy

Nick Swardson as Bender

Neal McDonough as himself

Jensen Ackles as Jack (cameo)

BUDDY GAMES Official Trailer:

