Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Film

Since July 19th, Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer, has been released in theaters. Nolan is an internationally renowned filmmaker, known for movies like Inception, Interstellar, the Dark Knight trilogy, and more. Oppenheimer tells the story of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the man considered the “father of the atomic bomb” for his leadership in the Manhattan Project during World War II. Despite being released on the same day as Barbie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Oppenheimer has been a tremendous success both critically and commercially, generating $173 million in its opening weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s Take on Artificial Intelligence

During a promotional interview for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan was interviewed by Hugo Décrypte, a Franco-British YouTuber. They discussed the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), a topic often brought up amidst the ongoing strike in Hollywood, where writers and actors are calling for regulations on its use in productions. In this context, Nolan was shown a film entirely created by an AI that aimed to imitate his filmmaking style. Here’s the plot of that film:

Nolan was not impressed by the AI-generated plot and still believes in human creativity. He shared his thoughts regarding AI and its potential consequences: